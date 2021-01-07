Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

81,978 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S | ROOF | CAM | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

S | ROOF | CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,978KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6604997
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXGC566784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,978 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Toyota Corolla is a Reliable & Great Gas Saver

 

-Heated Seats

-Power Roof

-Backup Cam

-& Much More

 

Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!

___________________________________________

✅ GREAT CREDIT

✅ GOOD CREDIT

✅ BAD CREDIT

✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT

✅ NO CREDIT

✅ REPO'S

✅ DIVORCE

✅ BANKRUPTCY

✅ PENSION & DISABILITY

✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS

✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...

APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 

OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2015 Dodge Dart GT |...
 143,885 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 253,530 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 147,788 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory