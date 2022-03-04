2016 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 6 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8654179

8654179 Stock #: PM0311

PM0311 VIN: 2T3JFREVXGW479724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PM0311

Mileage 81,649 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.