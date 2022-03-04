$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
81,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8654179
- Stock #: PM0311
- VIN: 2T3JFREVXGW479724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
