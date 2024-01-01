$48,795+ tax & licensing
XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TSI-741
- Mileage 92,375 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL CONDITION 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Silver Sky with Gray Leather Interior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 59", Wheelchair Ramp measures 52" Long x 29.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.
One Owner, Like New, Extremely Well Maintained. Don't Miss Out on this Rare Opportunity.
Carfax Notes Damage Sustained to Tailgate in Parking Garage Incident Confirmed by Owner.
Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
