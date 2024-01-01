Menu
BEAUTIFUL CONDITION 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Silver Sky with Gray Leather Interior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56, Interior Height of 59, Wheelchair Ramp measures 52 Long x 29.25 Wide. Includes Complete Set of QStraint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.

One Owner, Like New, Extremely Well Maintained. Dont Miss Out on this Rare Opportunity.

Carfax Notes Damage Sustained to Tailgate in Parking Garage Incident Confirmed by Owner.

Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

2016 Toyota Sienna

92,375 KM

$48,795

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna

XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

11909585

2016 Toyota Sienna

XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,375KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC8GS697797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TSI-741
  • Mileage 92,375 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL CONDITION 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Silver Sky with Gray Leather Interior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 59", Wheelchair Ramp measures 52" Long x 29.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.

One Owner, Like New, Extremely Well Maintained. Don't Miss Out on this Rare Opportunity.

Carfax Notes Damage Sustained to Tailgate in Parking Garage Incident Confirmed by Owner.

Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-453-0480

$48,795

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2016 Toyota Sienna