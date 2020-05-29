Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD*4X4*99KMS*LOTS OF UPGRADES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD*4X4*99KMS*LOTS OF UPGRADES

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1590887628
  2. 1590887628
  3. 1590887628
  4. 1590887628
  5. 1590887628
  6. 1590887628
  7. 1590887628
  8. 1590887628
  9. 1590887628
  10. 1590887628
  11. 1590887628
  12. 1590887628
  13. 1590887628
  14. 1590887628
  15. 1590887628
  16. 1590887628
  17. 1590887628
  18. 1590887628
  19. 1590887628
  20. 1590887628
  21. 1590887628
  22. 1590887628
  23. 1590887628
  24. 1590887628
  25. 1590887628
  26. 1590887628
  27. 1590887628
  28. 1590887628
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,780KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5043921
  • Stock #: 1052
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F14GX562380
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

TRUCK IS IN MINT CONDITION CLEAN TITLENO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS MATURE OWNER EVERYTHING ON TRUCK IN GREAT SHAPE TIRES LIKE NEW - COOPER DISCOVERER AT3 LT285/65R1818" FUEL RIMS DRILLED ROTORS CUSTOM HEADLIGHTS AND TAIL LIGHTS CUSTOM FOG LIGHTS TONNEAU COVER BED LINER SEAT COVERSSONY PREMIUM STEREO SYSTEM ALPINE AMPHUSKY FLOOR MATS AFE POWER INTAKE CUSTOM SIDE STEPS

CUSTOM EXHAUST
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500
 141,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 164,838 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Trail...
 130,431 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory