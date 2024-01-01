$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ9GM208633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
