Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,618KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5251292
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ1GM371194
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 VW JETTA TRENDLINE! Low KM's!

$8,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Special T Auto

2004 Dodge Viper SRT10
 119,151 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Crosstre...
 111,619 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 101,338 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Call Dealer

519-681-XXXX

(click to show)

519-681-2031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory