Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Passat

146,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14523457

2016 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1785435798782
  2. 1785435799239
  3. 1785435799702
  4. 1785435800162
  5. 1785435800588
  6. 1785435801034
  7. 1785435801512
  8. 1785435801935
  9. 1785435802386
  10. 1785435802814
  11. 1785435803266
  12. 1785435803700
  13. 1785435804157
  14. 1785435804606
  15. 1785435805046
  16. 1785435805494
  17. 1785435805924
  18. 1785435806360
  19. 1785435806829
  20. 1785435807267
  21. 1785435807700
  22. 1785435808162
  23. 1785435808594
  24. 1785435809075
  25. 1785435809518
  26. 1785435810000
  27. 1785435810478
  28. 1785435810905
  29. 1785435811391
  30. 1785435811812
  31. 1785435812227
  32. 1785435812710
  33. 1785435813200
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWBS7A36GC002409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2012 Audi S4 Quattro for sale in London, ON
2012 Audi S4 Quattro 125,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro for sale in London, ON
2017 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro 107,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 152,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Volkswagen Passat