2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

170,023 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

COMFORTLINE*AWD*BACKUP CAM*

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,023KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6079638
  VIN: WVGJV7AX2GW612438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,023 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

