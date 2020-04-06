Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volvo XC60

AWD+Camera+Pano Roof+Blind Spot+Adaptive Cruise+

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC60

AWD+Camera+Pano Roof+Blind Spot+Adaptive Cruise+

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4825668
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WE ARE OPEN DURING COVID-19 BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING TIME 1-800-578-1237. Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2016 Volvo XC60 All Wheel Drive with Full Safety PKG. - Finance for $108 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Back Up Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, Heated Rear Seats, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Volvo Canada, O.A.C. --- Only 52,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$31,490 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- All Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and plus Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • New Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • POWER LIFT GATE
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Heated rear seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Turbo
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 4x4
  • ONE OWNER
  • Parking Aid
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • 4WD
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Pano Sunroof
  • Clean CarFax Report
  • Safety PKG.
  • Off Lease from Volvo Canada
  • Balance of Volvo Warranty
  • Forward Collision Prevention
  • Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Departure Prevention
  • Front & Rear Park Sensor
  • T5 Special Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 56,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 16,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 38,000 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Send A Message