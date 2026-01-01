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2016 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

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2016 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

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14234585

2016 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R