759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
519-657-1557
+ taxes & licensing
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Collision mitigation braking system, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Remote engine starter, Parking sensors, Ebony w/Perf Milano Leather w/Contrast Stitching & Piping, Blind spot sensor: warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation System, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!Crystal Black Pearl 2017 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC 24VCertified.Acura Certified Details: * 7 YEAR/ 130,000KM ACURA Certified WARRANTY* * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 DAY / 1,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select PlanAll our pre-owned certified vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1