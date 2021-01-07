Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

41,367 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 6449152
  2. 6449152
  3. 6449152
  4. 6449152
  5. 6449152
  6. 6449152
  7. 6449152
  8. 6449152
  9. 6449152
  10. 6449152
  11. 6449152
  12. 6449152
  13. 6449152
  14. 6449152
  15. 6449152
  16. 6449152
  17. 6449152
  18. 6449152
  19. 6449152
  20. 6449152
  21. 6449152
  22. 6449152
  23. 6449152
  24. 6449152
  25. 6449152
  26. 6449152
  27. 6449152
  28. 6449152
  29. 6449152
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,367KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6449152
  • Stock #: 7362A
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H03HB503262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 41,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine start, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Collision mitigation braking system, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Seats, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 51621 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! R-529p-Wz 2017 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Finance rates starting from 4.49% on all eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura models * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD
 41,367 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX
 61,709 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX ELITE
 58,274 KM
$27,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory