2017 Acura MDX

77,381 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

Certified

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

77,381KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6777038
  Stock #: 7385A
  VIN: 5FRYD4H60HB503496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 77,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear DVD Player, Remote start, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, collision mitigation braking system, Ebony w/Leather-Trimmed Interior, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Trailer Hitch. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! White Diamond Pearl 2017 Acura MDX Technology SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * Finance rates starting from 4.49% on all eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura models * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

