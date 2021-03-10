+ taxes & licensing
519-657-1557
759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.
Rear DVD Player, Remote start, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, collision mitigation braking system, Ebony w/Leather-Trimmed Interior, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Entertainment system, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Trailer Hitch. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! White Diamond Pearl 2017 Acura MDX Technology SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * Finance rates starting from 4.49% on all eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura models * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
