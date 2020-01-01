Menu
2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Location

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

519-659-2929

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4476681
  • Stock #: U0417
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H52HL807467
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Luxurious sport SUV, 2017 Acura RDX! AWD, Bluetooth, Navigation, Heated Seats front and rear, Backup Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Advoidance, Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

INCLUDES PEOPLES CHOICE BRONZE WARRANTY 12 MONTHS/12000KM WITH SEALS, GASKETS & ZERO DEDUCTABLE 

 Contact information:

Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm 519 659 2929
McPhee Auto Sales & Service
115 Clarke Road
London,ON 
N5W 5C9
http://www.mcpheeauto.ca

 Sales&Service: 866-906-1027
Gerald (Sales&Service):  226-700-8610 (txt only)

VEHICLE COMES WITH:
- FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATION
- FIRST OIL CHANGE FREE

HAGGLE-FREE BEST PRICE - You can be sure you are getting the best deal possible at McPhee Auto Sales because we use competitive market based fair pricing policy to help save you time, eliminate negotiation, and give you the peace of mind knowing that you are getting a great vehicle at an even better price.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE
We take pride in each step of our certification process so you'll be completely satisfied with your vehicle purchased at Mcphee Auto Sales & Service

 At McPhee Auto Sales we want you to become a lifetime customer! We service what we sell!

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist

McPhee Auto Sales

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

