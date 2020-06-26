Menu
2017 Acura RDX

Tech

Tech

Location

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5259920
  • Stock #: 7260A
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H56HL807004
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Collision mitigation braking system, Cross traffic monitoring, Lane keep assist, Remote engine start, AWD, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Rain sensing wipers.CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsOdometer is 40296 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!White Diamond Pearl 2017 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24VCertified.Acura Certified Details: * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 YEAR/ 160,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* * 7 DAY / 1,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Exclusively through Acura Financial Services: All Certified Models 24-72 Months 4.99%All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms well built, high quality and very satisfied come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

