2017 Acura RDX

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rain sensor wipers Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats Exterior Spoiler

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Windows Rear Defroster

Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Curb Side Mirrors

Navigation System

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.