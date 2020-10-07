Menu
2017 Acura RDX

59,019 KM

$29,870

+ tax & licensing
$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$29,870

+ taxes & licensing

59,019KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6140058
  Stock #: 7329A
  VIN: 5J8TB4H75HL806380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 7329A
  • Mileage 59,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, AWD, Active Cruise Control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One OwnerOdometer is 5562 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!Modern Steel Metallic 2017 Acura RDX Elite AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24VCertified.Acura Certified Details: * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance InspectionAll our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms well built, high quality and very satisfied come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

