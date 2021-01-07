Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura RDX

118,183 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 6537063
  2. 6537063
  3. 6537063
  4. 6537063
  5. 6537063
  6. 6537063
  7. 6537063
  8. 6537063
  9. 6537063
  10. 6537063
  11. 6537063
  12. 6537063
  13. 6537063
  14. 6537063
  15. 6537063
  16. 6537063
  17. 6537063
  18. 6537063
  19. 6537063
  20. 6537063
  21. 6537063
  22. 6537063
  23. 6537063
  24. 6537063
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,183KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6537063
  • Stock #: 7368A
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H73HL801470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 7368A
  • Mileage 118,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, 2 sets of tires, Remote engine start, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, Cross traffic monitoring, AWD, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Lunar Silver Metallic 2017 Acura RDX Elite AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2018 Nissan Murano SL
 73,109 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2018 Acura TLX Sh-Awd
 50,895 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX
 61,709 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory