Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, 2 sets of tires, Remote engine start, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, Cross traffic monitoring, AWD, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Lunar Silver Metallic 2017 Acura RDX Elite AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service! Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
