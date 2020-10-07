+ taxes & licensing
High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Adaptive Cruise Control, All-Season Floor Mats, Blind Spot Information, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Front Ventilated Seats, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Radio: ELS Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Engine Starter. CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Modern Steel Metallic 2017 Acura TLX Base SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership. Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX’s up-level features – including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that “just right” range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX’s AWD system requires none of the driver’s attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
