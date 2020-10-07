Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura TLX

74,169 KM

Details Description Features

$20,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,498

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

Contact Seller
2017 Acura TLX

2017 Acura TLX

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura TLX

Base

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

  1. 6126099
  2. 6126099
  3. 6126099
  4. 6126099
  5. 6126099
  6. 6126099
  7. 6126099
  8. 6126099
  9. 6126099
  10. 6126099
  11. 6126099
  12. 6126099
  13. 6126099
  14. 6126099
  15. 6126099
  16. 6126099
  17. 6126099
  18. 6126099
  19. 6126099
  20. 6126099
  21. 6126099
  22. 6126099
  23. 6126099
  24. 6126099
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$20,498

+ taxes & licensing

74,169KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126099
  • Stock #: 7333A
  • VIN: 19UUB1F57HA800726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Blind Spot Information, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: ELS Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Engine Starter. Recent Arrival! Black Copper Pearl 2017 Acura TLX 2.4L Base FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L DOHC 16V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select Plan * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership. Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX’s up-level features – including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that “just right” range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX’s AWD system requires none of the driver’s attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acura West

2017 Acura TLX Base
 74,169 KM
$20,498 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 44,068 KM
$35,498 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX ELITE
 62,737 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acura West

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

Call Dealer

519-657-XXXX

(click to show)

519-657-1557

Alternate Numbers
1-888-542-2872
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory