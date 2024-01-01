$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUBNAF45H2071832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro Midnight Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Quiet Quiet Powerful Drives like a Dream Clean Clean inside and out Showroom! Here @ 1682 Gore Road @ firestone blvd so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
2017 Audi A4