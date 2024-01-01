Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Progressiv</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>4dr Sdn Auto quattro Midnight Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Quiet Quiet Powerful Drives like a Dream Clean Clean inside and out Showroom! Here @ 1682 Gore Road @ firestone blvd so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !</span></p>

2017 Audi A4

224,315 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1718643004
  2. 1718643021
  3. 1718643031
  4. 1718643044
  5. 1718643052
  6. 1718643062
  7. 1718643069
  8. 1718643078
  9. 1718643086
  10. 1718643093
  11. 1718643100
  12. 1718643118
  13. 1718643127
  14. 1718643133
  15. 1718643140
  16. 1718643149
  17. 1718643158
  18. 1718643163
  19. 1718643169
  20. 1718643174
  21. 1718643181
  22. 1718643190
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUBNAF45H2071832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Progressiv 4dr Sdn Auto quattro Midnight Black on Black Beauty Handles Amazing Quiet Quiet Powerful Drives like a Dream Clean Clean inside and out Showroom! Here @ 1682 Gore Road @ firestone blvd so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD 4dr 152,668 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual for sale in London, ON
2005 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sdn quattro Manual 151,814 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA 4dr Sdn for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA 4dr Sdn 170,980 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4