2017 Audi A4

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Sliding Doors

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty

BALANCE OF AUDI WARRANTY Powertrain Turbo

Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

4x4

ONE OWNER

Back-Up Camera

QUATTRO

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

4WD

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

ECO

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders

Off Lease from Audi Canada

Clean CarFax Report

Technik

Surround View 360 Camera

Front & Rear Parking Aid Senso

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.