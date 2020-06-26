Menu
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Technik+Virtual Cockpit+Surround Camera+Cooled Sea

2017 Audi A4

Technik+Virtual Cockpit+Surround Camera+Cooled Sea

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5267432
  • Stock #: S103117
  • VIN: WAUCNAF46HN007108
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Please call 1.800.578.1237 to arrange viewing time - Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca -- All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2017 Audi A4 Technik Quattro with Virtual Cockpit & Surround View Camera - Finance for $92 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Surround View 360 Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Include: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Prevention, Front & Rear Park Aid Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Audi Canada --- Only 56,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$30,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
  • BALANCE OF AUDI WARRANTY
Powertrain
  • Turbo
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • QUATTRO
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • 4WD
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Bang & Olufsen Sound System
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • ECO
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • 2.0L VVT 4 Cylinders
  • Off Lease from Audi Canada
  • Clean CarFax Report
  • Technik
  • Surround View 360 Camera
  • Front & Rear Parking Aid Senso

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

