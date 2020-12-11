Menu
2017 Audi A4

59,000 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Quattro+Camera+Parking Aid+Heated Wheel+Apple Play

Quattro+Camera+Parking Aid+Heated Wheel+Apple Play

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6362660
  • Stock #: S103323
  • VIN: WAUNNAF44HN063069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2017 Audi A4 Quattro All Wheel Drive with 6 Speed Manual Transmission and Back-Up Camera finished in Monsoon Grey Metallic - Finance for $77 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Audi Pre Sense, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, HID Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Audi Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 59,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$25,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes (pads, rotors & sensors, front & rear)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Quattro
Camera
6 Speed Man
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
BALANCE OF AUDI WARRANTY
All Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
ONE OWNER
QUATTRO
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4WD
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Manual Transmission
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ECO
Standard transmission
Off Lease from Audi Canada
Clean CarFax Report
6 Speed Standard Transmission
Monsoon Grey Metallic

