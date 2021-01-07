Menu
2017 Audi A6

69,000 KM

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 Audi A6

2017 Audi A6

Technik+S-Line+Cooled Seats+20" Wheel+Radar Cruise

2017 Audi A6

Technik+S-Line+Cooled Seats+20" Wheel+Radar Cruise

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6463990
  • Stock #: S103346
  • VIN: WAUJ8AFC2HN053816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2017 Audi A6 Technik S-Line Quattro All Wheel Drive with 20" Wheels finished in Glacier White Metallic - Finance for $55 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, 360 Surround View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Brake Gaurd Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, BOSE Surround Premium Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of Audi Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Audi Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 69,000 KM ---

 

Vehicle Features

Technik
Quattro
Surround Camera
BOSE
AWD
S-Line
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
New Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
BALANCE OF AUDI WARRANTY
All Wheel Drive
Turbo
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
AWD
Navigation System
4x4
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
QUATTRO
S-Line
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4WD
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Assist
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ECO
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Bose Surround System
Off Lease from Audi Canada
Clean CarFax Report
Forward Collision Prevention
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
Technik
360 Surround View Camera

