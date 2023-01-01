Menu
2017 Audi Q3

138,000 KM

Details Description

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

138,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9489577
  Stock #: S5663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi Q3 or just a Audi Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi Q3s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI Q3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI Q3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi Q3
* Finished in Black, makes this Audi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

