Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Audi Q5

94,000 KM

Details Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi Q5

S-Line Progressiv Quattro AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q5

S-Line Progressiv Quattro AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1700678139
  2. 1700678139
  3. 1700678139
  4. 1700678139
  5. 1700678139
  6. 1700678139
  7. 1700678138
  8. 1700678138
  9. 1700678138
  10. 1700678139
  11. 1700678139
  12. 1700678139
  13. 1700678137
  14. 1700678139
  15. 1700678139
  16. 1700678139
  17. 1700678139
  18. 1700678139
  19. 1700678138
  20. 1700678138
  21. 1700678139
  22. 1700678139
  23. 1700678138
  24. 1700678139
  25. 1700678138
  26. 1700678138
  27. 1700678138
  28. 1700678139
  29. 1700678139
  30. 1700678139
  31. 1700678138
  32. 1700678139
  33. 1700678139
  34. 1700678139
  35. 1700678138
  36. 1700678138
  37. 1700678137
  38. 1700678138
  39. 1700678138
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1M2AFP8HA079732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 78,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Fusion SE 129,000 KM $9,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L for sale in London, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 50,000 KM $34,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q5