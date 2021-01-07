Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

46,000 KM

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

xDrive+GPS+Camera+LED Lights+Park Sensors+XM Radio

2017 BMW 3 Series

xDrive+GPS+Camera+LED Lights+Park Sensors+XM Radio

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6561535
  Stock #: S103367
  VIN: WBA8A3C39HK692277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2017 BMW 320i xDrive All Wheel Drive Technology PKG. finished in Mineral Grey Metallic with Black Dakota Leather - Finance for $80 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights with Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, Off Lease from BMW Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 46,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$24,490 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate

--> All New Brakes (pads & rotors, front & rear) 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

xDrive
GPS
AWD
Tech PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Balance of BMW warranty
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
ONE OWNER
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4WD
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Tech Pkg.
Bluetooth Connection
LED Lights
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ECO
XDrive
Mineral Grey Metallic
Front & Rear Park Sensors
Off Lease from BMW Canada
Clean CarFax Report
Twin Power Turbo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

