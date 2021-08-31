Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

74,000 KM

Details

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive+GPS+Camera+Park Sensors+LED Lights+XM

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive+GPS+Camera+Park Sensors+LED Lights+XM

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7897383
  • Stock #: S103427
  • VIN: WBA8D9C39HA011146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

2017 BMW 330i xDrive All Wheel Drive finished in Alpine White with Black Dakota Leather with Oyster Stitch.

 

All-In Price: $27,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $89 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.96% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Dakota Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, Off Lease from BMW Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 74,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

330i
xDrive
AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
AWD
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
330i xDrive

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

