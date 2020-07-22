Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 320i

32,107 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 320i

2017 BMW 320i

xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 320i

xDrive

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5569713
  2. 5569713
  3. 5569713
  4. 5569713
  5. 5569713
  6. 5569713
  7. 5569713
  8. 5569713
  9. 5569713
  10. 5569713
  11. 5569713
  12. 5569713
  13. 5569713
  14. 5569713
  15. 5569713
  16. 5569713
  17. 5569713
  18. 5569713
  19. 5569713
  20. 5569713
  21. 5569713
  22. 5569713
  23. 5569713
  24. 5569713
Contact Seller

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

32,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5569713
  • Stock #: OX:5467(M)
  • VIN: WBABE5G52HNU22995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:5467(M)
  • Mileage 32,107 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery THE 2014 BMW 3-SERIES IS SAFE, FUEL-EFFICIENT, AND WELL-CONNECTED ADN DELIVERS CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING THAT ENTHUSIASTS HAVE COME TO *xDrive *Low KM *Leather *Backup Cam *Keyless Start *Premium Sound *HD Radio *Heated Power Seats *Quick Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Push-to-Start APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2016 Ford Explorer
 147,817 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 32,224 KM
$40,495 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500
 84,575 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory