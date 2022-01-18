$CALL+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto
1-800-578-1237
2017 BMW 5 Series
ARRIVING ON JAN 31, 2022 -540i xDrive-Massage Seat
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
31,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8147794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ARRIVING ON JAN 31, 2022
All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees
2017 BMW 540i xDrive All Wheel Drive
Finance rate: 3.53% - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees
Vehicle Features
540
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4