Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 5 Series

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive+Night Vision+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive+Night Vision+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,499

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162410
  • Stock #: SP2665
  • VIN: WBAJE7C31HG478870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Clean Carfax! Off Lease From BMW Canada, Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

540i Xdrive Tech+Pedestrain Warning+Frontal Collision Warning+Lane Departure Warning+Cross Traffic Alert+Park Assistant PDC+Lane Keep Assist+Xenon Lights+BMW Sport Seats+Rear View Camera, 360 Camera, & 3D Camera+Navigation+Power Leather Heated Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Rear Heated Seats+Rear Parking Sensors+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Power Lift Gate+Panoramic Roof+Fog Lights+Sun Shades (Rear Doors & Rear Glass)+Harman/Kardon Sound System+4 Brand New All Season Tires

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$46,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 222,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 59,000 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz M...
 166,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory