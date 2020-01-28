Menu
2017 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive Gran Coupe| M pkg| HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO

2017 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive Gran Coupe| M pkg| HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4610808
  • Stock #: 388425
  • VIN: WBA6D6C56HG388425
Black Saphire Metallic
Brown Amaro Leather/ Alcantara Leather headliner
Sedan
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder
4-door
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$424 BI-WEEKLY @ 4.99% A.P.R./ 72 MOS/ COST of BORROWING $8987 O.A.C.*

 *ESTIMATE ONLY, Actual may vary!*.

650i xDrive ENGINE 4.4-liter Twinpower Turbo V-8 445 hp @ 5500 / 480 @ 2000–4500

 

PACKAGES INCLUDED IN THIS MODEL: M SPORT EDITION, M SPORT PACKAGE, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, BMW INDIVIDUAL COMPOSITION, BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE

BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE: 20-inch Star Spoke wheels, Gray Poplar Wood trim Shadowline exterior trim, Amaro Brown Full Merino Leather Upholstery.

 

M SPORT EDITION: Soft-close automatic door operation, Power rear sunshade, Front ventilated seats, Multi-contour seats, Contrast stitching, Ceramic controls, Head-up Display, Harman Kardon® Surround Sound System, Concierge Services, M Sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim Anthracite Alcantara® headliner Top-speed limiter

 

 ** CLEAN CARFAX ** / ** ONE OWNER (COMPANY OWNER'S VEHICLE )** 

** SERVICED AT BMW LONDON**

 ** BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES AND ALLOY RIMS**

** NEW GOODYEAR F1 ASYMETRIC TIRES ON 20" OEM M BLACK RIMS

** BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY** / ** NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ** 

 

Sportiness, exclusivity and luxury combine for a distinctive presence on the road.   From the slats of the iconic kidney grille and elongated, dramatically lined hood to the elaborate crease lines along the side, there is no mistaking the dynamic elegance of the 650i Series Gran Coupe.  There’s only one thing to do behind the wheel: accelerate. The sound of the BMW 6 Series TwinPower Turbo engine is like no other: sonorous, forceful, passionate and bold. It emanates from black-chrome-plated tailpipe finishers, enhancing the sporty character of the Gran Coupe. A majestic performance is assured each time you hit the road. Because life is an adventure!

 

MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 25 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICED PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT. All credit types are welcome; student, Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada. No matter what your credit situation is, We will get you an approval!!!.

Our prices are all inclusive plus tax and licensing!

 

VIST US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM, FILL OUT THE CREDIT PRE-APROVAL APPLICATION 24/7 TO GET PRE-APROVED BY ONE OF OUR FINANCE MANAGERS.

 

 Buy with confidence, We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA.

*SEE US FOR DETAILS!

  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Head up display
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Front & Rear Parking Sensors
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Rear Climate Controls
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • BLIND SPOT SENSORS
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart cruise control
  • Adaptive headlight system
  • Cornering Aid Lights

