2017 BMW 6 Series

$424 BI-WEEKLY @ 4.99% A.P.R./ 72 MOS/ COST of BORROWING $8987 O.A.C.*

*ESTIMATE ONLY, Actual may vary!*.

650i xDrive ENGINE 4.4-liter Twinpower Turbo V-8 445 hp @ 5500 / 480 @ 2000–4500

PACKAGES INCLUDED IN THIS MODEL: M SPORT EDITION, M SPORT PACKAGE, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, BMW INDIVIDUAL COMPOSITION, BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE

BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE: 20-inch Star Spoke wheels, Gray Poplar Wood trim Shadowline exterior trim, Amaro Brown Full Merino Leather Upholstery.

M SPORT EDITION: Soft-close automatic door operation, Power rear sunshade, Front ventilated seats, Multi-contour seats, Contrast stitching, Ceramic controls, Head-up Display, Harman Kardon® Surround Sound System, Concierge Services, M Sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim Anthracite Alcantara® headliner Top-speed limiter

** CLEAN CARFAX ** / ** ONE OWNER (COMPANY OWNER'S VEHICLE )**

** SERVICED AT BMW LONDON**

** BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES AND ALLOY RIMS**

** NEW GOODYEAR F1 ASYMETRIC TIRES ON 20" OEM M BLACK RIMS

** BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY** / ** NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS **

Sportiness, exclusivity and luxury combine for a distinctive presence on the road. From the slats of the iconic kidney grille and elongated, dramatically lined hood to the elaborate crease lines along the side, there is no mistaking the dynamic elegance of the 650i Series Gran Coupe. There’s only one thing to do behind the wheel: accelerate. The sound of the BMW 6 Series TwinPower Turbo engine is like no other: sonorous, forceful, passionate and bold. It emanates from black-chrome-plated tailpipe finishers, enhancing the sporty character of the Gran Coupe. A majestic performance is assured each time you hit the road. Because life is an adventure!

