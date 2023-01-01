$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2017 BMW X3
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10281792
- Stock #: E4850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4850
- Mileage 85,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw X3 or just a Bmw Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw X3s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW X3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW BMW X3 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw X3
* Finished in White, makes this Bmw look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
Keyless GO
PANORAMA ROOF
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Dual AC
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
LEATHER INTERIORS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4