Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 BMW X3

128,000 KM

Details Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X3

M Package xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X3

M Package xDrive28i

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1702060644
  2. 1702060644
  3. 1702060644
  4. 1702060644
  5. 1702060644
  6. 1702060644
  7. 1702060643
  8. 1702060643
  9. 1702060643
  10. 1702060643
  11. 1702060644
  12. 1702060644
  13. 1702060644
  14. 1702060644
  15. 1702060644
  16. 1702060643
  17. 1702060643
  18. 1702060643
  19. 1702060644
  20. 1702060643
  21. 1702060643
  22. 1702060644
  23. 1702060643
  24. 1702060643
  25. 1702060643
  26. 1702060643
  27. 1702060642
  28. 1702060643
  29. 1702060643
  30. 1702060643
  31. 1702060642
  32. 1702060644
  33. 1702060642
  34. 1702060642
  35. 1702060642
  36. 1702060643
  37. 1702060643
  38. 1702060643
  39. 1702060643
  40. 1702060643
  41. 1702060643
  42. 1702060644
  43. 1702060642
  44. 1702060643
  45. 1702060643
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C52H0T11568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
M Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC for sale in London, ON
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC 81,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv Quattro for sale in London, ON
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv Quattro 75,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord Crosstour EX for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Accord Crosstour EX 117,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3