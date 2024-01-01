Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw X4 or just a Bmw Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Suvs in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Bmw X4s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW X4!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW BMW X4 INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options that you will enjoy.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw X4<br/> * Finished in Midnight Blue, makes this Bmw look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2017 BMW X4

58,900 KM

Details Description

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 BMW X4

M40i

Watch This Vehicle
12038536

2017 BMW X4

M40i

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

  1. 12038536
  2. 12038536
  3. 12038536
  4. 12038536
  5. 12038536
  6. 12038536
  7. 12038536
  8. 12038536
  9. 12038536
  10. 12038536
  11. 12038536
  12. 12038536
  13. 12038536
  14. 12038536
  15. 12038536
  16. 12038536
  17. 12038536
  18. 12038536
  19. 12038536
  20. 12038536
  21. 12038536
  22. 12038536
  23. 12038536
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,900KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw X4 or just a Bmw Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw X4s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW X4!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW X4 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw X4
* Finished in Midnight Blue, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i for sale in London, ON
2017 BMW X4 M40i 58,900 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in London, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SL 210,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT for sale in London, ON
2018 Dodge Journey GT 160,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X4