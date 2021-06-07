Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

31,968 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,968KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7212278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 31,968 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Enclave AWD - Seats 7 - NAV & Sunroof! 

$23,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

