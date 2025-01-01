Menu
2017 Buick Encore Base

2017 Buick Encore

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

12809974

2017 Buick Encore

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJ3SB2HB063816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725C58232B
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Encore Base

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Buick Encore