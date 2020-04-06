730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.
From tight spaces to crowded streets, the nimble Encore fits in perfectly, while turning heads wherever it goes. This 2017 Buick Encore is for sale today in London.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 62,247 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's maroon in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and see the addition of LED headlamps, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. This Encore also includes a rear vision camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, stylish aluminum wheels, Buick Intellilink with bluetooth streaming audio and a 8 inch colour touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection, Led Headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4