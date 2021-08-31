2017 Buick Envision

$29,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 8 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8054233

8054233 Stock #: 906527-OX:6213

906527-OX:6213 VIN: LRBFXDSA3HD041437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 906527-OX:6213

Mileage 101,849 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Interior Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.