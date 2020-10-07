Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

85,111 KM

Details Description Features

$35,385

+ tax & licensing
MacMaster Chevrolet

519-455-6200

Platinum

Location

1350 Driver Lane, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-6200

85,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5850990
  • Stock #: 200392PA
  • VIN: 1GYKNFRS1HZ119324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT GM Certified Details: * Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan * 150+ Point Inspection MacMaster Chevrolet has been serving the local community since 1997!! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention This 2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum will not make it to the weekend!! CALL NOW to reserve your test drive appointment!! 519-455-6200.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

MacMaster Chevrolet

MacMaster Chevrolet

1350 Driver Lane, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-6200

