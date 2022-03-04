Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

54,000 KM

Details

$37,490
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

50th Anniv Edition 2LT RS-HUD-Cooled Leather-Sunro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

50th Anniv Edition 2LT RS-HUD-Cooled Leather-Sunro

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,490

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8508974
  • Stock #: S103663
  • VIN: 1G1FD1RXXH0185747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT RS 50th Anniversary Edition - finished in Gray Metallic with Cooled Leather Seats. 2.0L Turbo, 275 HP 295 TQ, Paddle Shift.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $37,490 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $119 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.33% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BOSE Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 54,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

2LT
RS
50th Anniversary Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION
RS
2LT
Anniversary

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

