Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

123,000 KM

Details Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT V6 Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT V6 Crew Cab

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1731009747
  2. 1731009748
  3. 1731009748
  4. 1731009748
  5. 1731009748
  6. 1731009748
  7. 1731009748
  8. 1731009748
  9. 1731009747
  10. 1731009748
  11. 1731009748
  12. 1731009747
  13. 1731009748
  14. 1731009747
  15. 1731009747
  16. 1731009747
  17. 1731009747
  18. 1731009747
  19. 1731009747
  20. 1731009747
  21. 1731009747
  22. 1731009747
  23. 1731009747
  24. 1731009747
  25. 1731009747
  26. 1731009747
  27. 1731009747
  28. 1731009747
  29. 1731009747
  30. 1731009748
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN5H1153958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2013 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in London, ON
2013 Toyota Yaris LE 211,000 KM $6,491 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X6 AWD xDrive35i for sale in London, ON
2016 BMW X6 AWD xDrive35i 49,000 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD 109,000 KM $22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado