$16,991+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Colorado
V6 Ext Cab 4WD
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
V6 Ext Cab 4WD
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
191,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHTBEN5H1285021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2017 Chevrolet Colorado