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2017 Chevrolet Colorado

191,000 KM

Details Features

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

V6 Ext Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14132986

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

V6 Ext Cab 4WD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHTBEN5H1285021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

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519-601-XXXX

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519-601-7474

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$16,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2017 Chevrolet Colorado