Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

22,576 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,576KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8655292
  • Stock #: E4030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Corvette or just a Chevrolet Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Corvettes or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET CORVETTE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET CORVETTE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Corvette
* Finished in Blue, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2022 Tesla Model 3 D...
 30 KM
$94,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Mirai fu...
 385 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 64,059 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory