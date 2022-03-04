$CALL+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,576KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8655292
- Stock #: E4030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Corvette or just a Chevrolet Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Corvettes or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET CORVETTE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET CORVETTE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Corvette
* Finished in Blue, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
