Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in London, ON

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

155,323 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

12695889

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,323KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM9H7191081

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,323 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2017 Chevrolet Cruze