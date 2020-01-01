Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
LT+Camera+Heated Seats+Apple Play+Remote Start+XM

Location

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289506
  • Stock #: S103306
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM9HS546137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT - Finance for $50 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Power Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GM Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 27,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$15,490 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate

--> New Brakes 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 5 Years/160,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

LT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
New Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbo
Engine Immobilizer
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
LT
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ECO
WiFi Hotspot
Off Lease from GM Canada
1.4L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO TURBO
Clean CarFax Report
Balacne of GM Factory Warranty

