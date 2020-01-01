2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Packages LT

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control New Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Turbo Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Turbocharged LT Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ECO WiFi Hotspot Off Lease from GM Canada 1.4L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO TURBO Clean CarFax Report Balacne of GM Factory Warranty

