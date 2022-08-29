2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 2 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9035206

9035206 Stock #: E4203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4203

Mileage 148,296 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Connectivity Seating 5 Passenger Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Keyless GO TURBO CHARGED MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors mp3 input jack VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.