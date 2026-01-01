$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,996 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV to tackle Canadian roads in any season? Dino's Cars has the perfect fit for you: a sleek, black 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT. This black-on-black beauty offers the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its proven All Wheel Drive system, you can navigate snowy highways, gravel roads, and everything in between with confidence and peace of mind.
Step inside the spacious interior and you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. This Equinox has been driven with care and currently shows 136,996 kilometers on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a capable and feature-rich SUV. Whether you're heading to work, the grocery store, or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Chevrolet Equinox is ready to be your trusted companion.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox stand out:
- Go Anywhere Capability with All Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition and any terrain with the confidence that only a robust AWD system can provide, ensuring superior traction and stability.
- Spacious and Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everything from daily errands to road trips.
- Sleek and Timeless Black Exterior and Interior: Presenting a sophisticated and classic look that is both stylish and easy to maintain.
- Smooth and Responsive Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with an automatic gearbox that shifts seamlessly for a comfortable ride.
- Dependable Chevrolet Engineering: Benefit from the renowned reliability and durability that Chevrolet vehicles are known for, giving you lasting value.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dino's Cars
Email Dino's Cars
Dino's Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-601-9620