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<p>*CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV to tackle Canadian roads in any season? Dinos Cars has the perfect fit for you: a sleek, black 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT. This black-on-black beauty offers the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its proven All Wheel Drive system, you can navigate snowy highways, gravel roads, and everything in between with confidence and peace of mind.</p><p>Step inside the spacious interior and youll find a well-appointed cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. This Equinox has been driven with care and currently shows 136,996 kilometers on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a capable and feature-rich SUV. Whether youre heading to work, the grocery store, or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Chevrolet Equinox is ready to be your trusted companion.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere Capability with All Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition and any terrain with the confidence that only a robust AWD system can provide, ensuring superior traction and stability.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everything from daily errands to road trips.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Timeless Black Exterior and Interior:</strong> Presenting a sophisticated and classic look that is both stylish and easy to maintain.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Responsive Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with an automatic gearbox that shifts seamlessly for a comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Dependable Chevrolet Engineering:</strong> Benefit from the renowned reliability and durability that Chevrolet vehicles are known for, giving you lasting value.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

136,996 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14085438

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,996KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK8H6269002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,996 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV to tackle Canadian roads in any season? Dino's Cars has the perfect fit for you: a sleek, black 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT. This black-on-black beauty offers the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and style, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its proven All Wheel Drive system, you can navigate snowy highways, gravel roads, and everything in between with confidence and peace of mind.

Step inside the spacious interior and you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. This Equinox has been driven with care and currently shows 136,996 kilometers on the odometer, representing a fantastic opportunity to own a capable and feature-rich SUV. Whether you're heading to work, the grocery store, or embarking on a weekend getaway, this Chevrolet Equinox is ready to be your trusted companion.

Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox stand out:

  • Go Anywhere Capability with All Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition and any terrain with the confidence that only a robust AWD system can provide, ensuring superior traction and stability.
  • Spacious and Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everything from daily errands to road trips.
  • Sleek and Timeless Black Exterior and Interior: Presenting a sophisticated and classic look that is both stylish and easy to maintain.
  • Smooth and Responsive Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with an automatic gearbox that shifts seamlessly for a comfortable ride.
  • Dependable Chevrolet Engineering: Benefit from the renowned reliability and durability that Chevrolet vehicles are known for, giving you lasting value.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2017 Chevrolet Equinox