2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,658KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673334
  • Stock #: OX5277
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK4H6330247
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

PERFECT FOR SMALL FAMILIES, ITS REFINED, SECURE & VERSATILE *All Wheel Drive *Navigation *Power Roof *Backup Cam *Heated Seats *Bluetooth *Alloy Rims *Excellent Performance *Large Trunk Space *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *High Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

