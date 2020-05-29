Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1591039868
  2. 1591039868
  3. 1591039868
  4. 1591039868
  5. 1591039868
  6. 1591039868
  7. 1591039868
  8. 1591039868
  9. 1591039868
  10. 1591039868
  11. 1591039868
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,090KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5050176
  • Stock #: 2045
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK1H6202094
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


((ASK US HOW TO FULLY PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT, AND PAYMENTS))... RATES AS LOW AS 3.99 % (oac), with AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS FOR ANY BUDGETS. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOMED, CONTACT US AND LETS MAKE A DEAL!!! ****** GREAT CREDIT ****** GOOD CREDIT ****** BAD CREDIT ****** SECOND CHANCE CREDIT ****** NO CREDIT ****** REPO'S ****** DIVORCE ****** BANKRUPTCY ****** PENSION & DISABILITY ****** SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS ****** COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!... ***** SAVE THOUSANDS, AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ***** ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- **** TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES **** TOP QUALITY USED CARS **** TOP QUALITY SERVICE **** TOP QUALITY FINANCING **** TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED INVENTORY **** TOP QUALITY TRUCKS **** TOP QUALITY VAN'S **** TOP QUALITY SUV's **** TOP QUALITY CAR'S SAFE AND SECURE LOANS, step by step explanation. APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS FREE LOAN. ***http://www.southwestautogroup.ca/*** OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 172,780 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 4 Series 43...
 81,726 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SXT
 184,239 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory