2017 Chevrolet Malibu

$22,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 1 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359039

10359039 Stock #: E4889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4889

Mileage 117,114 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features WINDOWS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Air ConditioningAlloy WheelsBackup CameraCruise ControlKeyless EntryPower SeatsPower

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.