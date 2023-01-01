Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

117,114 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10359039
  • Stock #: E4889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4889
  • Mileage 117,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Malibu or just a Chevrolet Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Malibus or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MALIBU!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET MALIBU INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Malibu
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WINDOWS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Air ConditioningAlloy
WheelsBackup
CameraCruise
ControlKeyless
EntryPower
SeatsPower

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2008 Toyota Sienna CE
 191,952 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 2500...
 217,000 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey T...
 318,282 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory